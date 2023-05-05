Like new, only better! Not a thing to do but settle in to this lovely home and get ready to enjoy your Montana summer! This property is the epitome of "move in ready": pristine condition; meticulously clean, and beautifully finished inside & out. Single level living with a bonus room above the garage. 1815 sq ft on the main level and 726 up for a total of 2541 sq ft. in modern, neutral finishes. Main level comprises open kitchen/dining/living with pantry, island, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings; three bedrooms, two baths including primary suite with patio access, walk-in closet, dual vanities & custom tile shower. Upper bonus room serves as a fourth bedroom, rec room, den, office, or multi-purpose space. East-facing patio accessed via glass doors off dining room offers a cool place to unwind on a warm evening, with glimpses of the mountains in the distance and the occasional pronghorn on the hills to the east. The sprawling, lush back yard is entirely fenced in 6' vinyl, irrigated by 6-zone automated wifi UGS, and features perennial gardens including clematis, roses, daisies, lavender, lilies, tulips, and even some sunflowers already peeking through! Attached triple garage is insulated & drywalled, with extra space for a small work bench and a door leading to the back yard. Striking exterior with black accents & corrugated metal gables, blacktop driveway, plenty of parking, and an 8x12 storage shed. Just a 10 minute drive to Canyon Ferry or Hauser Lake, 5 minutes to East Helena Schools, and 15 minutes to the capital city!