This brand new single level home has all of the upgrades and is almost complete! With 4 beds, 2 baths, gas fireplace, expansive back patio & walk around sidewalk all in Red Fox Meadows. The layout is well situated with walk in/large closets in all bedrooms & set up for entertaining. Amenities include tile flooring in bathrooms, tile shower walls, custom cabinetry, shiplap accents, alder trim, spacious master suite, HUGE mudroom/ laundry room off of garage, AC, gas range and so much more! One of the last newly constructed homes available in Red Fox.
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $599,000
