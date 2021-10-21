4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $585,000

Beautiful home in the coveted Canyon Ridge Subdivision! Several upgrades including tile backsplash, central air, and a concrete fireplace surround make this home a stunner.You'll love the large pantry and entertaining space on the main floor! Spacious master suite with an office/nursery just feet away. Fully fenced backyard and a patio with a gazebo with unobstructed views of the Elkhorn Mountains!Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional!