4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $578,747

Come home to this exquisite new home in Red Fox Meadows, completed in March '21 and lived in since April - just like new - with some valuable improvements! The landscaping and fence have been completed and a water softener added. Southern-style, custom, wooden shutters hinge open to let the light in. The living is all on the main floor with a bonus room above the garage. A roomy master bedroom sits by itself on one side of the home separated from two main-level bedrooms by the open kitchen and living area, accented by vaulted ceilings. You'll enjoy the patio area out back and the central air conditioning inside during the summer. The spacious 3-car garage provides the vehicle pampering you need in the winter. Call Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.