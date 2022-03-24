This beautiful, 10-acre property has amazing views, a four bedroom home, and the Spokane Hills are the only thing that will separate you from Canyon Ferry Lake! Over half of the lot is level, and a portion heads up a hill abundant with native trees. The house is a remodeled modular home on top of a large, walk-out basement. Two large living rooms on each floor are separated by a modern spiral staircase, and the entire space fills with natural light from large windows looking out to the mountains. The main floor has an open concept kitchen, living, and dining room, and the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a very large walk-in closet. Two sets of doors on the main floor open out to a wrap-around deck. The covenants allow for animals and additional outbuildings to be built. Some
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $570,000
