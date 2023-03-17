This is the one you have been waiting for. Built with Quality and the most discerning taste in mind this 4 bedroom 3 bath home has it all, an amazing open concept floor plan, granite, an unbelievable primary suite, bedroom and bath above the garage, and a heated garage. Location in the heart of East Helena and close to schools, this home it has it all. It is brand new and ready for it's new owners! Call Jessica Moore (406)439-6931 or Ashley Lucas (406)880-1512 or your real estate professional for a showing