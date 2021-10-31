4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $529,000

PICTURE THIS! Single-level living in this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on 2+ acres with fantastic views from every window. The great room gas fireplace will be a favorite on cold Montana nights. Enjoy 12-ft ceilings and spectacular west facing windows which offer sunshine and year-round views. The chef's kitchen includes a dual-fuel range, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and large island. Solid hickory floors through much of the house. The attached 3 car garage, east side patio, and west side covered front porch are bonuses to this property. The home is minutes away from Canyon Ferry Lake, the Elkhorn Mountains, and is 15 minutes to Helena. Lots of room for RV parking or other toys! Cell service and Internet. Call Michelle Johnson at 406-431-3773, or your real estate professional.