A home that checks ALL of the boxes! This 4 bed/3 bath includes a new roof, windows, granite, exterior doors, and siding just to name a few of the upgrades! Around the home is a spacious fenced yard with an RV spot, mature landscaping and raised flower/garden beds with an ample water supply from underground sprinklers and extensive drip line. The daylight walk-out basement has a cozy feel with a wood burning stove, and an extra kitchen that can make this space perfect for a mother in-law suite if needed! The list goes on to include a garage tailored for a work area, having a water spigot and pellet stove. Home and garage both have corebond insulation. Many extras make this property worth taking a look at! Call Heidi 406-431-5413 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $510,000
