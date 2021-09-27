4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $509,700

You can be one of the first to live in Lewis and Clark County's newest subdivisions. This 4-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage is situated between Prickly Pear Elementary and East Helena High Schools off Valley Drive next to East Valley Fire Department. Located on a cul-de-sac. This home will have upgraded granite countertops with undermount sinks, vaulted great room with a Napoleon gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances and gas range, dual-zoned TRANE furnace and air conditioning, tiled bathrooms, tiled master shower with dual sinks, free-standing soaker tub, mudroom/laundry room with cabinets and sink. Luxury vinyl plank foors, carpeted bedrooms. Vinyl fence in back and side yards. Concrete sidewalks and driveway.