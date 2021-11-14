4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $489,000

Are you looking for that great family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms for the kids? Well, here it is! The home has in floor heating in both the house and the attached oversized 2 stall garage. There is a pellet stove in the living room for an additional source of heat. The open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and log railing all give the home that rustic lodge feeling. Out the back door you will find a covered pergola to enjoy those warm summer days BBQing and enjoying the private back yard. The large lot has an asphalted circular driveway with plenty of room for that shop and all the toys. Enjoy rural living at its finest with Hauser and Canyon Ferry Lake just minutes away for some great fishing as well as all the outdoor opportunities Montana has to offer.