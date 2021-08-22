Country serenity living in the highly coveted area of Spokane Hills! This rustic log home features 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, two family rooms and storage galore! Nestled on 5+ acres, this property has it all- a LARGE shop fit for all your tools and toys, barn space, a chicken coop and two gardens. Enjoy your evenings overlooking all the alfalfa, apple trees, lilacs and gorgeous mountain views! Call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $415,000
