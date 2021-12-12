 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $379,000

4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home on just under a quarter acre in East Gate subdivision. Open concept on main living floor with vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Second living room downstairs for relaxing. Fully fenced backyard with privacy fence. Close to Highway 12, schools, golf, and lakes. Air-conditioned home to keep you cool in the summer. Call today for your showing.

