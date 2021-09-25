 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $365,000

4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $365,000

4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $365,000

Looking for that perfect place with plenty of room? This is it! Well maintained home in great neighborhood on a dead end street with mature landscaping, fenced yard and deck off dining area. This house features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Updated kitchen and vaulted ceilings. Call Jim at 406-265-2182 or your real estate professional. (inside pictures coming soon)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News