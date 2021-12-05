 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $345,000

Welcome Home! This charming Rancher has 4 bedrooms (1 non-conforming ) and, 1 bathroom on nearly an acre. One of the biggest lots in the area. It is walking distance to EH Schools (K-12) and Vigilante High School. The Downstairs has been plumbed for a 2nd bathroom and has a second living space. There is a bonus office/craft area as well as a huge storage utility room. A fully Fenced back yard and deck make outdoor living enjoyable on the nearly an acre lot. The unobstructed views offer amazing sunsets! Plenty of room for your 4-legged friends, play/garden areas, still have room to park the camper, boat. Community water fee is an affordable $40/mo!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wildfire destroys 24 houses in central Montana town

Wildfire destroys 24 houses in central Montana town

A wildfire that came amid unseasonably warm weather and was pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning 24 homes and four grain elevators that had stood for more than a century.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News