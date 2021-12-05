4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $345,000

Welcome Home! This charming Rancher has 4 bedrooms (1 non-conforming ) and, 1 bathroom on nearly an acre. One of the biggest lots in the area. It is walking distance to EH Schools (K-12) and Vigilante High School. The Downstairs has been plumbed for a 2nd bathroom and has a second living space. There is a bonus office/craft area as well as a huge storage utility room. A fully Fenced back yard and deck make outdoor living enjoyable on the nearly an acre lot. The unobstructed views offer amazing sunsets! Plenty of room for your 4-legged friends, play/garden areas, still have room to park the camper, boat. Community water fee is an affordable $40/mo!