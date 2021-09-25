4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $340,000

What a wonderful home sitting on a corner lot in East Helena. Your chance to own a piece of history as this property was once the stage coach stop. Fresh paint inside & outside of this cute stucco home with some new flooring and refinished hardwoods. Upstairs there are two bedrooms (one non- conforming) and a bonus room. Great place for a second living area. The meticulous care of this home really shows!The Shop is every mans dream cave! 32x42 in size, a large room with a kitchen area and an upstairs (unfinished). Plenty of spaces for storage and a workshop. Off street parking behind the garage. Contact Keith Fank at 406-438-2349 or your real estate professional today.