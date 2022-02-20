Sweet home in the quickly growing town of East Helena! This little gem is within just a few blocks of restaurants, coffee, grocery stores and the brewery. This home has over 2000 sq ft, Good sized bedrooms, a nice lot, large kitchen area and a spacious 2 car garage. Main bathroom upstairs attaches to the large master bedroom and offers double sinks. There is also a 3/4 bathroom downstairs in the basement. Basement is ready for your personal touches and the home will need a new roof soon. Call Janet Welsh at 406.465.2547 or your real estate professional for your personal showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $339,900
