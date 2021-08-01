4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $320,000

Wonderful and affordable describes this East Helena home. The 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates including new carpet throughout. There's extra living space in the basement including room for an office and plenty of storage. A mini-split air conditioner keeps the upstairs living area cool on these hot, smoky days. The nearly quarter acre lot has a fenced front and back yards and an oversize detached two car garage. The washer and dryer come with the home as well as the electric fireplace. This home is in a great spot near everything. Don't miss out on this gem.