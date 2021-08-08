 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $299,900

4 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home nestled on one of the nicest streets in Eastgate! All new low maintenance flooring throughout. The exterior boasts low maintenance siding and soffit. A newer front porch, color-lock siding, privacy fencing and a ten year old roof make this property a solid investment. More photos to follow.Call June Trevor at 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.

