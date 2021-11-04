4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $1,200,000

Unbelievable! You will never be bored here. Welcome home to an amazingly-maintained, private country, single-level 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home with a unique par three golf course and trout-stocked pond. This fenced 20-acre horse property boasts of hundreds of irrigated trees and beautiful landscaping with a low maintenance design. Experience the unique golf course or enjoy water activities to include fishing and swimming in the lined pond. Take in the beautiful 360 degree views and seasonal fireworks on the raised hill and tee box. Store your toys/equipment in the 30 x 60 foot shop with RV parking. There's approximately 10 acres for horses and an area for fowl. The sellers have thought of everything. This is truly a one-of-a kind property with so many possibilities!