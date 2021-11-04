This quality custom built home will have you in awe! The views will have you wanting to call it home! Walking in noticing the double vaulted ceilings opening to the kitchen with granite tops, and island designed for entertaining your guests. Step out onto the covered patio surrounded by mature trees for privacy and access to the yard. Basement features large game room, media room with rough in plumbing for an added wet bar, 2 bedrooms, and full bath. Dream shop with separate office with built in concrete gun safe. House/shop/office are equipped with radiant heat/cooling off geothermal electric system with 2 heat pumps and storage. Home has R-panel 10-inch walls, Central Vac system, Aggregate concrete, and so much more. Call Wayne Woodland 406-431-8722 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $999,900
