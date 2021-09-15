4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $899,500

Custom Executive 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath Home in Clancy's Coveted Red Cliff Estates, Located Just a 10 Minute Drive South of Helena On I-15. Listen to the bubbling brook sounds of Clancy Creek Just Outside The Backyard Fence From the 14' X 24' Covered Deck, as You Gaze Upon The Elkhorn Mountains. This Home Features 3 Master Suites, with 2 Master Suites & LG Utility Room on the Main Level. Custom Made Knotty Alder Dentil Molding, Unique 3-Piece 7'' Floor Molding, As Well As Numerous Custom Wood Railings & Other Features. Formal Entry. Formal Dining Rm with Dual Stained Glass Transoms. Gourmet Kitchen with Solid Copper Farmer's Kitchen Sink That's Hand-Tamped to Match the Stained Glass Fleur-de-lis. Agent Owned. Call Vicki Gleich at 406-439-4780, or Your Real Estate Professional. New