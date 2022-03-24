Breathtaking views for miles and miles. Full back deck to enjoy these views all year around, any time of the day. Big picture windows that capture these views. Custom Golden Eagle built home on 3.24 acres in Jefferson County. 4 bed/2.5 baths with rough sawn wood flooring, knotty alder doors and trim throughout. Fir beams that make a beautiful vaulted and coffered ceiling, and natural gas stone fireplace in main living area. Honed granite counter tops in bathrooms, Quartz counter tops in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances that include a gas stove. Main level master en suite with private deck access, soaking tub, and tiled shower with river rock accent. Extra parking area for RV, toys, and campers. Downstairs patio as well as private hot tub patio that allows for extra privacy. A/C
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $879,000
