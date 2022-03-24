 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $879,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $879,000

Breathtaking views for miles and miles. Full back deck to enjoy these views all year around, any time of the day. Big picture windows that capture these views. Custom Golden Eagle built home on 3.24 acres in Jefferson County. 4 bed/2.5 baths with rough sawn wood flooring, knotty alder doors and trim throughout. Fir beams that make a beautiful vaulted and coffered ceiling, and natural gas stone fireplace in main living area. Honed granite counter tops in bathrooms, Quartz counter tops in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances that include a gas stove. Main level master en suite with private deck access, soaking tub, and tiled shower with river rock accent. Extra parking area for RV, toys, and campers. Downstairs patio as well as private hot tub patio that allows for extra privacy. A/C

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News