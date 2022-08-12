4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $799,000

This stunning modern mountain home with just over 3 acres, no covenants, and a 40'x50' garage/shop is a must-see! It boasts both owner and guest suites with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths in total. The owner's suite is luxurious with a double shower, large soaker tub, separate vanities (including makeup vanity), and a huge walk-in closet ready to be customized.Cooking will be a delight in its gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and an incredible butler's pantry. The detached garage/shop has a heated office area as well as a heated storage room. This home is tucked away in the trees just off the paved road and is located in the coveted Clancy school district. See this beautiful home by contacting Erin Weninger at 406-465-3933, or your real estate professional.