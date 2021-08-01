A Creek Runs Through It! This home is a Montana Dream! Located on 4.6 Acres in the Clancy Area, this 4 Bed (1 non-conforming), 2 1/2 Bath home sits on the banks of Buffalo Creek and borders BLM Land. Go for an ATV, Horseback ride or fishing right out your front door. Or stay home and spend time in the barn and corrals with the 4-legged friends. Cooking won't feel like such a chore in this amazing kitchen. Serve up a formal meal in the dining room or eat casually on the patio or deck and enjoy the views. And when you are ready to call it a night, retreat to your Master Suite or soak in the hot tub. Want to venture out? Park Lake and Canyon Ferry Lake are both less than 45 minutes away. Not much can compete with this! Call Heidi Hill at 406-431-7399, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $779,999
