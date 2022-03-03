4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $699,900

Perfectly set on a private, mountainous 2.29 acres, this sizable 4 bed/ 3 bath beauty feels like home the minute you pull up. Both the upstairs and downstairs living areas are warm and inviting with big windows to take in the views and wood-burning fireplaces for those wintery Montana nights. A spacious kitchen is where you will find a breakfast bar, abundant countertop and cabinet space, double oven, and a built-in cooktop. Along with the 2-car tuck under garage, there is a detached shop that boasts another 2-car garage as well as two, taller, heated individual stalls for all of your toys. The huge, wrap-around deck is where you will want to take in those gorgeous Montana summer sunsets and sunrises. Call Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, or your real estate professional.