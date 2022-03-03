Perfectly set on a private, mountainous 2.29 acres, this sizable 4 bed/ 3 bath beauty feels like home the minute you pull up. Both the upstairs and downstairs living areas are warm and inviting with big windows to take in the views and wood-burning fireplaces for those wintery Montana nights. A spacious kitchen is where you will find a breakfast bar, abundant countertop and cabinet space, double oven, and a built-in cooktop. Along with the 2-car tuck under garage, there is a detached shop that boasts another 2-car garage as well as two, taller, heated individual stalls for all of your toys. The huge, wrap-around deck is where you will want to take in those gorgeous Montana summer sunsets and sunrises. Call Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A jury has found a Helena man guilty of raping and sexually assaulting children.
A 36-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 12.
Gov. Greg Gianforte shot a mountain lion while hunting on national forest in the Paradise Valley late last year, a legal hunt which drew natio…
Two former state officials said they are considering pushing for nonpartisan primary elections in Montana.
For those of you who already miss having Las Cozadoras at the Canyon Ferry Mini Basket, I have good news!
A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
A security camera at the Lakeside Distillery in Townsend captures Jake and Carolina Balliew approaching each other in the front room of their …
Andrew Cavanaugh of Belgrade pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
A newly formed group that seeks to promote home-grown growth and investing in Helena’s future monetarily and philosophically will have its fir…
The more than $60,000 covered the ACLU’s attorneys’ fees and other court costs.