4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $699,000

Beautiful log cabin in the woods. New roof, boiler, and water heater. Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath log home. Big trees and boulders with great views of the valley. Newer floors and appliances with granite countertops. Big rock fireplace for those cold winter nights. Detached four-car heated garage. Underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. Woodshed included with a dog pen.All on 1.76 acres.Call Jack at 406-438-2249, or your real estate professional.listing agents is a real estate agent in the State of Montana.

