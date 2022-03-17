Set in the mountains on Warm Springs Creek, this quiet country home offers wildlife surroundings & fast access to hunting, fishing, hiking, biking & quick drive to Park Lake. Follow paved road all the way to Woodland Park Loop where you pull in the property to magnificent views. The home boasts of custom carpentry found throughout giving a friendly ''welcome home''. The K-8 school is spoken of highly by members & community. The school bus route stops right at the mailboxes. Enjoy the outside space, splashing in the creek, swinging from the giant tree & playing in the large yard. The sellers say the property must be nestled in just right because it never seems windy so on warm days or cool evenings the deck is a treat for dining, relaxing & entertaining. Come breath the fresh mountain air!
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $699,000
