4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $554,000

Elk Run Through It! Views, Views, Views! Fabulous home located just minutes from all the amenities the State Capital has to offer, including the historic Last Chance Gulch walking mall. Looking for some big bull elk? A short drive brings you to hiking trails and hunting in the National Forest. The Great Divide Ski area, visible from your front deck, is 30 minutes away. Sit back and view all this home has to offer, including concrete counter tops, tile floors, walk in pantry and spiral staircases. Walk out the patio doors to deck off the ensuite bedroom located upstairs to the luxury of a hot tub.

