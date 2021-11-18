4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $549,000

WOW! This one was worth waiting for! 2645 sq. ft all on one level!! Four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen and formal dining, spacious kitchen with all new Kitchenaid appliances. Large family room with gas stove off the kitchen, wood floors in living room, gas heat and central air conditioning, newer roof, furnace, water softener, reverse osmosis on drinking water in kitchen, light fixtures, facia, soffits, some siding, gutters, freshly painted exterior and interior. All of this situated on a fabulous 4.39 acre wooded lot with great mountain views! County maintained roads, natural gas, community water system. Located in the popular Clancy school district.