LOCATION! Just minutes from Helena! See the Pride of Ownership throughout!! Beautiful Circle Sawn Wood Flooring and other flooring carpet upgrades! Updated Kitchen, and so much more!! This home sits on 1.02 Acres, with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths! Master Suite! Beautiful Garden Area! Mature Landscaping! There is a 2 Car Attached Garage! Enjoy the VIEWS!! You can see the Sleeping Giant, and Mountains and views GALORE!This one will not last long! Call BJ/Bonnie Jo at 406.439.7561, or your Real Estate Professional!
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $487,000
