4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $469,000

Quiet, private, and scenic describe the setting for this wonderful home in Clancy. Rock outcrops and scattered pine trees adorn the 1.45 acre lot. This home offers plenty of space to entertain, with living rooms upstairs and downstairs and a large deck with fantastic views. Located at the midway point of Pine Ridge Circle, there is minimal traffic driving by on a daily basis. Call Chris Carparelli at 406-302-1889, or your real estate professional.