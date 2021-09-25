 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $465,000

Check out this Montana City gem!It will feel like home from the minute you open the front door....This spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home is sparkling! Super sized kitchen, tasteful updates and spectacular views!Located in the heart of Montana City you will appreciate the private feel of the oversized yard with the mature trees and landscape.... This is not a drive by, come take a look! Call Denise at 406-431-1965, or your real estate professional!

