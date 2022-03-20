 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $455,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $455,000

Location! Location! Location! This 4 bed 2 bath home located in Clancy is nestled in the trees with incredible views on over an acre. You will also find your dream craft or man cave room downstairs with built in shelving and counters. Entertain your guests with a built in bar in the second living room with rustic wood finishes and new flooring. Open house Sunday 3/20/22 at 11-1Call Amber Giulio at 406-439-8816 or your real estate professional to set up your showing.

