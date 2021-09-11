 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $450,000

LOCATION! Just minutes from Helena! See the Pride of Ownership throughout!! Beautiful Circle Sawn Wood Flooring and other flooring carpet upgrades! Updated Kitchen, and so much more!! This home sits on 1.02 Acres, with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths! Master Suite! Beautiful Garden Area! Mature Landscaping! There is a 2 Car Attached Garage! Enjoy the VIEWS!! You can see the Sleeping Giant, and Mountains and views GALORE!This one will not last long! Call BJ/Bonnie Jo at 406.439.7561, or your Real Estate Professional!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News