4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $450,000

What better place to enjoy Montana! In the summer enjoy being in the mountains and trees in your own oasis, and for the upcoming snowy days, get cozy around the custom build wood stove. With 2 decks, you can overlook the valley, and take in all of the Big Sky. Inside you'll find custom wood working, with amazing attention to detail, and from wood sourced from the original building site! This 4 bed 2 bath home on 1.55 acres will make you feel like you're living in the mountains, while only being minutes from town.