4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $439,000

Huge yard with mature trees!! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the highly desired Montana City area. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom, french doors in kitchen open onto deck with maint free decking, master walk in closet, on demand hot water. Large 1 acre lot with NO COVENANTS! 2 car garage has had additional rooms added to it. Close to the Mt. City school and paved walking path. Seller has a VA loan that could be assumed. Property made up of multiple lots. Showings on Saturday.