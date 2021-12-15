 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $1,400,000

RUSTIC ELEGANCE, MONTANA LIVING AT IT'S FINEST!!! Expansive views to enjoy and ample living space w/ just over 6,000 sq ft, this 4 bed & 3 1/2 bath home is situated on 2 acres, Entertaining will be a must with the wet bar, theater room and the perfect spot for a pool table. Unique features include open timber framing, floor to ceiling rock fireplace, rough sawn hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and space for a home gym. Enjoy main level living with the owner's suite and laundry on the main floor. You'll love the steam shower in the master ensuite, and there's plenty of room for all shoes and clothes in the well-designed master closet. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and an 1100 sq ft bonus room. Home showing only available with pre-approval.

