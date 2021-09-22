 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $194,900

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $194,900

4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $194,900

$5000 Seller credit towards closing costs or for repairs to the upstairs bedroom or other upgrades. Well maintained 4 Bed 1.5 bath home close to parks, hospital and Montana Tech College. Newer roof, furnace and upgrades including electrical and plumbing. Perfect home or rental. Hardwood flooring freestanding gas stove, metal siding. Call Jeff Yanzick 406-465-6787 or your real estate professional for showings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News