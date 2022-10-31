 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

39-year-old Helena man charged with felony PFMA

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Burglary, drugs, PFMA, criminal child endangerment and more series
  • 0
Jarvis Saloan Welsh

Jarvis Saloan Welsh

A 39-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony partner or family member assault and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer and criminal destruction of or tampering with communication device.

On Friday, an officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

The officer met with a woman who stated that Jarvis Saloan Welsh grabbed the steering wheel of her vehicle while she was driving, forcing her to stop in a traffic lane. The woman told Welsh then that she was calling the police, and Welsh stole the phone out of the woman’s hands to prevent that.

Welsh yelled at the woman and pounded on the vehicle’s window, she told authorities. Welsh then left the area.

On Sunday, officers located Welsh in a residence. When ordered to cooperate with officials, Welsh resisted and took on a fighting stance, according to court reports.

People are also reading…

Welsh has two prior partner or family member assault (PFMA) convictions. He was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deployed dad returns home to Helena

Deployed dad returns home to Helena

Tait Strom, a member of the Montana National Guard 163rd Combined Arms Battalion, returned home to Helena on Wednesday from a yearlong military deployment.

Helena man arrested after pursuit

Helena man arrested after pursuit

A 28-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI, his third offense, after leading law enforcem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News