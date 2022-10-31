39-year-old Helena man charged with felony PFMA

A 39-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony partner or family member assault and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer and criminal destruction of or tampering with communication device.

On Friday, an officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

The officer met with a woman who stated that Jarvis Saloan Welsh grabbed the steering wheel of her vehicle while she was driving, forcing her to stop in a traffic lane. The woman told Welsh then that she was calling the police, and Welsh stole the phone out of the woman’s hands to prevent that.

Welsh yelled at the woman and pounded on the vehicle’s window, she told authorities. Welsh then left the area.

On Sunday, officers located Welsh in a residence. When ordered to cooperate with officials, Welsh resisted and took on a fighting stance, according to court reports.

Welsh has two prior partner or family member assault (PFMA) convictions. He was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.