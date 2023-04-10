A 39-year-old man from Helena was charged with felony assault on a minor and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

An officer was dispatched to a Helena residence on April 6 for a welfare check on a woman. The woman was alright but told the officer that Daniel Earl Figarelle assaulted a woman and a child sometime within the past few days. She didn’t witness Figarelle assaulting them but stated that she observed visible injuries on the child, said officials.

A school resource officer met with the child at school and observed injuries that matched the woman’s description. The child stated they received the injuries when Figarelle struck them across the face while in a fight with a woman. The SRO noted the child displayed fear when speaking of Figarelle.

The woman denied being assaulted by Figarelle, but when the assault of the child was brought up, she didn’t confirm or deny it. Figarelle was arrested on April 6.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.