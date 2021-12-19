If you are looking for plenty of elbow room to build your garage or shop, this is the home for you. Great views all around. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1680 square feet on 3.37 acres. Nice open floor plan, with plenty of room to entertain. This home is just minutes from Canyon Ferry Lake, and a short distance from Helena and Townsend. Call Deb Wong at 406-949-4398 or your real estate professional to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman initially stopped at the tracks and told police she looked down at her cellphone and didn’t realize she had gone through the crossing arm before hitting the train.
The amnesty period ended Wednesday, and the companies that came into compliance had about 4,200 Montanans participating in their operations.
“Mistletoe in Montana,” the television Christmas holiday movie that filmed some scenes in East Helena and other locations in the Helena area i…
BISMARCK, N.D. — A Montana woman accused of putting her father-in-law’s name on a home mortgage and taking money from her in-laws’ Bismarck, N…
Commissioners described an outpouring of concern and anger from hunters and indicated the proposals would not receive the commission’s support.
A Helena woman was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution after taking thousands of dollars fro…
About 100 people attended the Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team, or HARRT, planning meeting held Thursday night at St. Paul's United Met…
Court documents filed online show Dr. Elizabeth Bigger’s name still listed as a plaintiff in the U.S. District Court suit as recently as Dec. 14.
A residence up a hill on Helena’s Westside will soon serve as a place that two families will call home.
A Baltimore man who got into a crash on Interstate 90 in western Montana Monday died after jumping off a bridge, apparently in fear that an oncoming semitractor-trailer was going to strike the crashed vehicles.