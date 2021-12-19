3 Bedroom Home in Winston - $299,900

If you are looking for plenty of elbow room to build your garage or shop, this is the home for you. Great views all around. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1680 square feet on 3.37 acres. Nice open floor plan, with plenty of room to entertain. This home is just minutes from Canyon Ferry Lake, and a short distance from Helena and Townsend. Call Deb Wong at 406-949-4398 or your real estate professional to view.