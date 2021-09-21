 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitehall - $1,450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Whitehall - $1,450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Whitehall - $1,450,000

Montana cattle ranch. Beautiful, large home made with ICFs, making it fire-resistant, energy efficient, and quiet. Wrap around covered concrete porch allows you to enjoy the views of 3 mountain ranges. Turnkey operation with 6 pasture areas, maturity barn, heated water tanks, multiple shelter structures, hay rings, equipment shed & a beautiful 1300 sq ft barn with 220amp, run-outs, shower room, and storage above. Extensive money has gone into fencing/cross fencing the entire 308 acres, developing an artesian well into a watering hole and bringing electric into additional wells on the property. There are 8 wells; some with irrigation rights.Whitehall is known for its mild winters, making it the perfect place to enjoy all of Montana's seasons!

