3 Bedroom Home in Townsend - $599,000

Beautiful and spacious both inside and out, this property consists of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Single level 2024 sq ft situated on 4.06 acres with coveted views of Canyon Ferry Lake. Large picture windows capture the Elkhorn and Big Belt mountain views. From the stunning deck to the sunny living areas, there's no shortage of beautiful spaces. A great room for entertainment, recreation and relaxation with a gas fireplace. A decadently spacious master suite with a soaker tub and large closet with access tto the laundry room. Be prepared for this to be 'love at first sight'