3 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $715,000

Located just 2 minutes from Montana City, this newly built custom rancher sits on 2.6 acres with panoramic views that you could peacefully enjoy on your front porch each day! The 1884 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and vaulted ceilings throughout. A well planned master suite with both a walk in shower and a stand alone tub compliment this home. Distinguished finishes like granite, hickory cabinets, stone gas fireplace and alder doors/trim make this home worth taking a look at! The outdoors offers many extras as well such as a gas bbq spigot, RV hookup spot to both 30 and 50 amp, hot tub outlet, fence around entire property and zero clearance entry. Buyer is able to select some finish details at this time. Contact Heidi at 406-431-5413 or your real estate professional.