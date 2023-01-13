3 Bedroom Home in Montana City - $692,000

New build in Montana City! This ranch style home sits on 2.6 acres with panoramic views to enjoy on your front porch each day! The 1884 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and vaulted ceilings throughout. A well planned master suite with both a walk in double shower and a stand alone tub to compliment this home. Distinguished finishes like granite, hickory cabinets, stone gas fireplace and alder doors/trim make this home worth taking a look at! The outdoors offers many extras as well such as a gas bbq spigot, RV hookup spot to both 30 and 50 amp, hot tub outlet, fence around entire property and zero clearance entry. Buyer can still choose outside color of the home! Completion on track or Jan.31. More photos coming soon. Contact Heidi at 406-431-5413 or your real estate professional.