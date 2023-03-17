Located just 2 minutes from Montana City, this newly-built custom rancher sits on 2.6 acres with panoramic views that you could peacefully enjoy on your front porch each day! The 1,884 Sq. Ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and vaulted ceilings throughout. A well planned master suite with both a walk-in shower and a stand-alone tub compliment this home. Distinguished finishes like granite, Hickory cabinets, stone gas fireplace and alder doors/trim make this home worth taking a look at! The outdoors offer many extras as well such as a gas bbq spigot, RV hookup spot to both 30 and 50 amp, hot tub outlet, fence around entire property and zero clearance entry. Buyer is able to select some finish details at this time.