 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $699,900

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $699,900

This is a wonderful to-be-built home from Montana Legacy Builders. If you are looking for a builder that does quality work that won't break the bank, this is the team for you! Montana Legacy Builders has extensive experience in building high-end, energy efficient homes in Montana. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will feature a full unfinished walk-out basement, granite counter tops, luxury vinyl tile in the main rooms (carpet in the bedrooms), LP Smart side and an attached 3 car garage. This home has not broken ground yet. Photos are for reference only.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family of Idaho suspect issues statement

Family of Idaho suspect issues statement

 The Monroe County family of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger released a statement through his attorney Sunday saying they support him and are cooperating with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News