A new home, built in 2019. Gorgeous 3 bedroom home with room downstairs for 2 more plus a walk out family room to finish with your touches as well. A/C included.The landscaping is in with underground sprinklers and fenced back yard. Basement can be finished prior to closing if desired. Price of finished basement would be negotiated depending on finishes.
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling…
A 30-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a child and meth possession.
- Updated
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden's announcement to impose a widespread vaccination mandate amid the COVID-19 resurgence.
-
- 9 min to read
"These are scarce resource conversations we've never had in health care before in the U.S. of A., in any of our lifetimes," said Dr. Shelly Harkins.
A 19-year-old Helena woman, Kailey Dawn Logan, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Monday north of town.
A fire occurred early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.
"DPHHS could just as easily have issued a press release stating the same suggestions, without abusing the rulemaking process," the Montana Nurses Association said.
Valley View Drive-In, a new drive-in movie experience, held its first screenings over Labor Day weekend.
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement in a chase from the Wolf Creek area to Helena that at times hits speeds of nearly 100 …