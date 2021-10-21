 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $529,000

Gorgeous views from this single level home on 3.6 acres and only 20 minutes from Helena. This property has an attached garage with workspace, a separate detached 2 car shop (22'x20'), fenced in backyard, UGSprinklers, RV parking, a large back deck, covered front porch, and an open floor plan! Incredible views of the mountains, wildlife activity from the deck, and lots of privacy. Within a very short distance to atv/utv trails. Lots of storage! Make this your new home and simplify your lifestyle.

