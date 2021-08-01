3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson City - $1,250,000

Enjoy the best of both worlds, a rural setting with easy access to neighboring communities. Located just fifteen minutes north of Boulder and 20 minutes south of Helena, Elk Hill Ranch offers 227 acres of rolling mountain hills to bottom grazing ground. The property borders well over 1000 acres of BLM to enjoy hunting and hiking right out your back door. The immaculate 3-bedroom, 2-bath home features many upgrades and a walkout basement. There is a new large maintenance free deck for relaxing and enjoying the sunrises, sunsets, and wildlife viewing. There are 2 spring fed stock tanks that provide water for the cattle as well as the wildlife that frequent the area. Call Tara Petersen at (406)437-8224 or your real estate professional.